Billboard Music Awards: List of top winners including The Weeknd, BTS; Pink performs with daughter

.@POPSMOKE10's mom accepts the award for Top Billboard 200 Album #BBMAs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AwrMLEstkh — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 24, 2021

LOS ANGELES -- The 2021 Billboard Music Awards were presented Sunday.The Weeknd led with wins in 10 categories, including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist.Pink was presented the Icon Award by Jon Bon Jovi.She also gave a performance of her biggest hits, joined by her 9-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart.Drake received the Artist of the Decade award, Trae Tha Truth was named the Billboard Change Maker, and former first lady Michelle Obama introduced Alicia Keys who performed a medley.Below is a list of finalists and winners in the some of the top artist categories. Click here for the complete list of winners.DrakeJuice WRLDPop SmokeTaylor SwiftGabby BarrettDoja CatJack HarlowRod WaveDrakeJuice WRLDLil BabyPop SmokeBillie EilishAriana GrandeDua LipaMegan Thee StallionAC/DCAJRDan + ShayMaroon 5DrakeJuice WRLDPop SmokePost MaloneDaBabyDrakeDua LipaPop SmokeDaBabyLil BabyPop SmokeThe WeekndJustin BieberMegan Thee StallionMorgan WallenThe WeekndJustin BieberLewis CapaldiDua LipaHarry StylesBLACKPINKAriana GrandeSB19SeventeenJhené AikoJustin BieberChris BrownDoja CatDrakeJuice WRLDLil BabyPop SmokeGabby BarrettKane BrownLuke CombsChris StapletonAC/DCAJRFive Finger Death Punchtwenty one pilotsAnuel AAJ BalvinMalumaOzuna