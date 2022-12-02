Trailblazing entertainer Billy Porter honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Trailblazing entertainer Billy Porter has been breaking down barriers for decades. And on Thursday, the artist was honored with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

From Broadway, to television, to your stereo, Porter has sung and danced his way into the spotlight. The entertainer has won so many awards, it can be a struggle to just introduce him.

This was exactly the case during his lengthy introduction for his Walk of Fame ceremony: "He is an Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning and Golden Globe-nominated actor, singer, director, composer and playwright."

"I'm grateful to have lived long enough to see the day that my queerness is no longer my liability, but now is my greatest superpower," Porter said.

That superpower is ever so visible these days.

Porter is also known for his over-the-top wardrobe. His red carpet appearances and high fashion is a way to draw attention not only to himself but to the issues he holds dear.

"I'm grateful to stand in front of the world as an out, loud and proud representation of what being Black, queer and HIV positive looks like in 2022," Porter said.

If there's one thing that makes Porter stand out - it's his talent at standing out. He pushes the limits and pushes the people around him to open their minds as well as their hearts.

"You know I heard a lot of things in my life: 'You're too Black, you're too gay, too loud, too extra, try to be quieter, try fitting in, butch it up, dim your light, stop making everyone feel so uncomfortable around you.' I tried to do all of those things, I really tried hard, but thank God I couldn't," Porter said.

The 53-year-old entertainer was joined at the ceremony by his sister as well as a raucous crowd of fans and friends packing the sidewalk along Hollywood Boulevard.

"James Baldwin said, 'It's an artist's job to disturb the peace.' And you all know, I take my job very seriously," Porter said.

