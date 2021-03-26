celebrity

Bindi Irwin, husband Chandler Powell welcome baby girl; Name honors late father Steve Irwin

A baby makes three! Bindi Irwin has welcomed her first child with husband Chandler Powell.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin announced the birth of her daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on Friday in an Instagram post.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter," she wrote.



She went on to explain the significance of her name: "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

Irwin and Powell announced their pregnancy in August saying a "Baby Wildlife Warrior" was due in 2021. The couple got married in a private ceremony in the Australia Zoo amid the coronavirus pandemic in early March 2020.

