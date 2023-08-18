Nephew accused of shooting, killing his uncle over car dispute in Delaware County: Police

Police in Delaware County are looking for an "armed and dangerous" shooting suspect accused of killing his uncle on Thursday after a fight over a car.

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County are looking for an "armed and dangerous" shooting suspect accused of killing his uncle on Thursday after a fight over a car.

Investigators say it happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. outside an auto shop at Baltimore and Marple avenues in Clifton Heights.

Birchett Lamont King, 25, has been charged with fatally shooting his uncle, 39-year-old James Ford.

"They could've come over here, hit one of my coworkers, anything," said a witness who didn't want to be identified.

The witness works across the street from where the homicide happened.

He says he heard the gunshots.

"I'm just working the front. And I didn't hear any yelling or screaming anything like that, I thought it was machinery going haywire inside the tunnel, then heard five bangs," he recalled.

According to official documents, King and his uncle had gotten into an argument over repairs to a vehicle. Then, King pulled out a gun.

"Shoots him and kills him. Multiple gunshot wounds, killing him, leaving him on the ground, and then leaving the scene of the crime," said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Investigators say King fled the scene in a newer, dark gray Dodge Durango with tinted windows.

The district attorney's office believes King is armed and dangerous.

"Dangerous enough to commit a violent act like this, but particularly against a family member, you have to worry about what danger he could present to other members of the public," said Stollsteimer.

Neighbors, who heard the gunshots on the busy street near rush hour, say it's fortunate no one else was hurt.

"A stray bullet has no name on the bullet," said resident Andre Davis.

Police are urging King to turn himself in peacefully, but also say law enforcement officers across Delaware County are actively looking for him.