U.S. & WORLD

Bitcoin scammers target wealthy, threaten to expose 'secret'

EMBED </>More Videos

Bitcoin scammers target wealthy, threaten to expose 'secret.' Walter Perez reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 11, 2018.

CHEVY CHASE, Md. --
Men in a wealthy Washington suburb have been receiving letters threatening to expose their dark secrets to their wives.

The problem, The Washington Post reports, is some of these men don't even have wives.

The letters are part of a growing scam that tries to extort people for Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency that's hard to track.

FBI Washington Field Office spokesman Andrew Ames says these scammers tend to flood high-income neighborhoods, trying to fool at least one person.

Jeff Strohl says he received a Nashville-postmarked letter from "GreySquare15" demanding a Bitcoin "confidentiality fee" worth $15,750. After his initial shock, he figured it was a scam. He posted about it on a community listserv to find he was far from the only Chevy Chase resident to receive such letters.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Plane stolen by airline employee crashes near Seattle
7-year-old wins dance competition after losing one leg
Uber faces new roadblock in New York on its way to IPO
Petition calls for Lebron to be named Education Secretary
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch
Heavy rain and downpours' impact on the Delaware Valley
Plane stolen by airline employee crashes near Seattle
Police: Armed and dangerous prisoner escapes custody
Philly Free Streets, a fun day for families on Broad Street
Tractor-trailer overturns after crashing into broken down car on I-495 in Claymont
6 cars swallowed by sinkhole under Pa. mall parking lot
Police: Passenger pulls gun on trooper, driver flees
Show More
Man shot and killed on his birthday after being ambushed in Feltonville
Shooting in West Philadelphia leaves man in critical condition
Police investigate shooting that killed man in city's Spring Garden section
2 injured in apartment fire in Conshohocken
New details in fatal police-involved shooting in South Philadelphia
More News