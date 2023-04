Chopper 6 was over the implosion of a former power plant in Cape May County, New Jersey.

BEESLEY'S POINT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Part of a former power plant in Cape May County, New Jersey is now just a pile of rubble.

A controlled demolition on Friday morning brought down the boiler units at the former B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point.

The implosion happened just after 9:30 am.

The demolition plan did not include the stack at the former plant.

Officials say that will be brought down by an implosion at a later date.