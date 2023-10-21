Iconic B.L. England smokestack in South Jersey to be imploded next week

Chopper 6 was over the implosion of a former power plant in Cape May County, New Jersey.

Beesley's Point Development Group has hired Controlled Demolion Inc. to perform the implosion.

UPPER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Jersey shore skyline will soon look a lot different when you travel through Upper Township, New Jersey.

On Thursday, the final and most notable structure of the former B.L. England Generating Station in Beesley's Point is being imploded.

The iconic smokestack will come down at 10 a.m. Beesley's Point Development Group has hired Controlled Demolion Inc. to perform the implosion.

Back in April, crews imploded the boiler units of the former plant.

The plant, powered by coal and diesel, opened in 1961. It was later decommissioned in 2019.

Upper Township officials released the following info on the implosion:

Q: Is there asbestos present within the Stack?

A: All asbestos abatement has been 100% completed throughout the entire former power plant property in compliance with the NJ Dept. of Labor.

Q: Do you have a permit for this project? What notifications have been made?

A: BPDG has received all necessary State and Local permits to perform the implosion of the Stack. In addition to permitting, the following entities have been notified of the event: State Police, Local Police, Marine Services, FAA, Local & State Fire, as well as the Upper Township school district.

Q: I noticed the stack lights have been out, is the FAA aware?

A: BPDG performed what is called a "Notice to Airmen" notifying the FAA of the stack lights being out in preparation for the event

Q: What preparation took place?

A: Months of preparation has taken place to remove all structures that were in the way of the smokestack felling. If you have driven over the bridge lately you will have seen the significant progress of clean-up from the last implosion event.

Q: Will dust protection be present?

A: Water and dust suppression equipment will be running to limit dust migration from the site

Q: Where can I view this event?

A: Designated public viewing points have not been defined, though BPDG believes, though not confirmed, that the parkway authority will be allowing pedestrians on the parkway bike / walking path. Public access to the end of North Shore Rd. will be prohibited the morning of the event. If planning on viewing the event via boat, be aware of and adhere to Marine Services request to stay away from the property designated as an exclusion zone. Note the exclusion zone will stretch much farther into Great Egg Harbor due to the height of the stack.

Q: Will the local Fire & EMS be present?

A: Local Fire & EMS have been informed as to process and procedure and will be present during the event.

Q: Has the school district been notfied? How will this affect the school children regarding noise?

A: BPDG will be meeting with school officials to make them aware of the event. Care was given to the timing of the implosion to ensure all school children were in their classrooms and not in transport.

School children may hear the event from their classrooms given the proximity of the event.

Q: Will I feel any vibration from my home?

A: While many will hear, vibration outside the limits of the property are unlikely