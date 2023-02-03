Third Ward shop raising voices in the black comic book community

CHANGING THE NARRATIVE: Inside Houston's first and only black-owned comic book store

HOUSTON, Texas -- Comic books are for everyone. That's the philosophy for Gulf Coast Cosmos Comicbook Co. in Houston's Third Ward.

Located on Stuart and Emancipation streets, the shop mostly sells comic books created by and starring diverse individuals.

Owner, Byron Canady, first started his business during the pandemic by selling comics online.

With support from the Emancipation Economic Development Council, he opened a brick-and-mortar store the following year.

He says Gulf Coast Cosmos Comics prides itself on reflecting the community they are based in.

In addition to selling comics and graphic novels, he also sells exclusive fan art and apparel and hosts comic-book themed events throughout the city.