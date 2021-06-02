Society

Highlighting one hero behind the scenes of the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The tens of thousands of people who have sought out the Black Doctors Covid-19 Consortium for testing and vaccination over the last year in Philadelphia all know one name: Dr. Ala Stanford.

Behind her, however, is a village of healthcare providers. And behind that village is Leslie Wood, a recruiter.

"I was there as a sounding board, like what are we going to do? What are you going to do?" said Wood.

Part of what Dr. Stanford did was recruit Wood, her childhood friend who grew up in Philadelphia. Wood knew the impact the virus was having on underserved communities.

"Those communities that were impacted, they impacted my family, they impacted my friends, so this was very important to me," said Wood.

"She took us from my regular staff of 4 to 255 people of licensed healthcare professionals," said Dr. Stanford.

Wood found hundreds of doctors early in the morning and late at night.

"There's no doubt in my mind that we would be the organization that we are without her," said Dr. Stanford.

Wood recently found herself being recruited again. Her day job was so impressed with her work that she got a promotion and is transferring out of Philadelphia.

She's leaving home, but the legacy she left with the city remains.

"Especially when I look at the numbers and see that they are declining, and I say to myself, that's work well done," said Wood.

"The city of Philadelphia is indebted to you and I am as your friend. I love you thank you," said Dr. Stanford.

More TOP STORIES News