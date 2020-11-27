Black Friday 2020: Shoppers camp outside GameStop in Cherry Hill for new PlayStation 5

"We got here at 4:30 pm yesterday," said Anthony Yates of Northeast Philadelphia who was waiting outside a GameStop in Cherry Hill, New Jersey to get a PlayStation 5.
A sign outside the store says there are two Sony PlayStation 5 systems and six Xboxs available.
SEE ALSO: Black Friday 2020: From Walmart to Best Buy, here are the deals for holiday shopping
"Every game stop is like that. People started camping out yesterday," said Yates.
While the pandemic shuttered major retailers for Thanksgiving night, it's not keeping people from camping out ahead of Black Friday. The Yates say they're doing what they can to keep safe.
Spoke to soon... people are lining up electronic stores for The PS5 and Xbox. This gentleman is first in line and had been waiting since Wednesday afternoon. https://t.co/SfTCsDdFz0 pic.twitter.com/6KJC0YxaUN— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 27, 2020
"So we are taking precautions. We're not ignoring that. It is a pandemic. We're doing everything that's socially responsible, but we're just going to wait," he said.
The traditional start to the holiday shopping season looks different, as cases continue to climb.
SEE ALSO: Black Friday 2020: Malls hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philadelphia region
At Love Park in Philadelphia, Christmas Village opened with pandemic protocols, including half the number of vendors to curb crowds, a limited number of people inside the outdoor food court, and on-site social distancing ambassadors.
"There's people working and telling you which way to go. There are hand sanitizer stations everywhere. Everyone's keeping their distance," said Megan Flinn of Port Richmond.
Big box retailers like Walmart and Best Buy- that would normally be open Thanksgiving night seem to be mostly empty early Thurday night, but are ready for Black Friday crowds.
CLICK HERE for a full list of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.