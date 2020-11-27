Shopping

Black Friday 2020: Shoppers camp outside GameStop in Cherry Hill for new PlayStation 5

By
CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- While holiday shoppers are adjusting to a new normal in this year of COVID-19, some post-Thanksgiving traditions did continue as planned -- waiting in line for the best Black Friday deals.

"We got here at 4:30 pm yesterday," said Anthony Yates of Northeast Philadelphia who was waiting outside a GameStop in Cherry Hill, New Jersey to get a PlayStation 5.

A sign outside the store says there are two Sony PlayStation 5 systems and six Xboxs available.

SEE ALSO: Black Friday 2020: From Walmart to Best Buy, here are the deals for holiday shopping
EMBED More News Videos

"To shop now or not to shop now, that is the question." Press play to learn more tips on navigating holiday shopping during a pandemic.



"Every game stop is like that. People started camping out yesterday," said Yates.

While the pandemic shuttered major retailers for Thanksgiving night, it's not keeping people from camping out ahead of Black Friday. The Yates say they're doing what they can to keep safe.



"So we are taking precautions. We're not ignoring that. It is a pandemic. We're doing everything that's socially responsible, but we're just going to wait," he said.
The traditional start to the holiday shopping season looks different, as cases continue to climb.

SEE ALSO: Black Friday 2020: Malls hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philadelphia region
EMBED More News Videos

Small, local businesses need your help more than ever this holiday season. Here are some Philadelphia Black Friday deals.



At Love Park in Philadelphia, Christmas Village opened with pandemic protocols, including half the number of vendors to curb crowds, a limited number of people inside the outdoor food court, and on-site social distancing ambassadors.

"There's people working and telling you which way to go. There are hand sanitizer stations everywhere. Everyone's keeping their distance," said Megan Flinn of Port Richmond.

Big box retailers like Walmart and Best Buy- that would normally be open Thanksgiving night seem to be mostly empty early Thurday night, but are ready for Black Friday crowds.

CLICK HERE for a full list of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingnew jerseycoronaviruschristmasplaystationshoppingblack friday
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly's Christmas Village is open, but expect some changes
Black Friday 2020 deals shopping guide
3 men shot in Strawberry Mansion
Black Friday 2020: Malls hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Instagram reveals top Thanksgiving pies by state - and we have questions
Biden seeks unity as Trump stokes fading embers of campaign
Watch Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek's special Thanksgiving message
Show More
US air travel sets a pandemic-era record despite calls to stay home
Thanksgiving leftovers recipes: Give new life to leftover turkey
Thanksgiving brings a rush for some Philly restaurants
NJ non-profit providing warm meals to those in need this Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving high school football games go on with smaller crowds
More TOP STORIES News