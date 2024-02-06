SEPTA pays tribute to 4 activists who helped desegregate public transportation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA paid tribute to four African American activists who helped desegregate public transportation.

Students from a local charter school were invited to the event at SEPTA headquarters on Monday.

Along with employees, they learned about the courageous actions of Elizabeth Jennings Graham, Octavius Catto, Rosa Parks and John Mott Drew.

Each of these individuals played a key role in bringing social change to the transportation industry.

