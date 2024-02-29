South Philly school celebrates performing arts and African American history this month and all year

The Universal Alcorn Charter School is putting on a performance to honor African American history, something they celebrate this month and all year.

The Universal Alcorn Charter School is putting on a performance to honor African American history, something they celebrate this month and all year.

The Universal Alcorn Charter School is putting on a performance to honor African American history, something they celebrate this month and all year.

The Universal Alcorn Charter School is putting on a performance to honor African American history, something they celebrate this month and all year.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Celebrating Black History Month this week and all year long, this South Philly charter school is putting on a live performance!

The show is Soul Sounds, 365 Days of Black Excellence at Universal Alcorn Charter School.

"Soul Sounds is part of the African-American experience. It's in our families, it's generational, and we just want to bring it to life," said Universal Alcorn Charter School Principal, Aaron Starke.

Community members are invited to check out the passion their students have for the arts in a show at their school Thursday, February 29th at 6pm.

The show brings a collaboration of artists together from Eleone Dance Theatre, Jazz Journeys, Keys Arts Productions, and "I AM BUMI."

"It's a way for us to showcase our scholars' amazing talent and... to connect to our community, our culture and to understand what's going on in the world today," said 8th grader at Universal Alcorn Charter School, Atiya Gant.

For more information on the Universal Alcorn Charter School, check out their website.