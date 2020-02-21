Community & Events

Chill Moody performs Black History Month poem "More than a Month'

6abc is profiling and highlighting the accomplishments of notable African Americans throughout Black History Month.

As part of our celebration of black culture, we asked local rapper Chill Moody to craft spoken word poems. In this piece, he makes a plea for extending Black History Month. Check it out in the video above.

His other poem, "Dear Philadelphia", recognizes entertainer Will Smith, musicians The Roots, radio personality Dyana Williams and several other remarkable black Philadelphians. Watch it below.
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia rapper Chill Moody drops some bars to pay homage to local black icons like Will Smith, Guion Bluford, the Roots and more.



Make sure to follow Moody on Facebook and on Instagram (@ChillMoody).

His music is available on Spotify and YouTube.

Check out more Black History Month content and stories on inspirational African Americans at 6abc Black History Month and the Visions 2020 homepage.

And watch Visions 2020: 6abc Celebrates Black History Month, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. on 6abc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest philadelphiablack history monthvisions
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News