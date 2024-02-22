6abc hosts annual Black History Month Community Awards Dinner to celebrate local leaders

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc was proud to host its annual Black History Month Community Awards Dinner on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker delivered remarks at the event, recognizing six individuals who are making an impact in Philadelphia's Black and brown communities.

Those who were recognized are attempting to create business opportunities and greater access for minority businesses in the region.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica, Vice President of Community Engagement Niki Hawkins, along with several other 6abc colleagues showed their support.