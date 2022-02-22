black history month

Student actors bring Black history to life in Camden, New Jersey

Student actors at Creative Arts High School personified 12 historical figures, including Vice President Kamala Harris.
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Historical figures came to life on Tuesday as high school students in Camden, New Jersey celebrated Black History Month.

Students and staff at Creative Arts High School hosted "Blacks in Wax: Then and Now."

Student actors personified 12 historical figures, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

Organizers said it is a fun way to share the stories of those who have made an impact in Black History.

The "Blacks in Wax" student museum will also be held for local elementary school students to inspire them to dream big.

