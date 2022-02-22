16-year-old, police officer save children from icy pond in Collingdale, Pa.

Tonight we spoke with a teen who jumped into freezing water to save three drowning kids. We also spoke to the first cop on the scene, who jumped in as well. Collingdale Police Chief calls this a “community effort” @6abc pic.twitter.com/RJfJ7j1yBT — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) February 22, 2022

COLLINGDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An unseasonably warm holiday quickly morphed into a daring, icy rescue in Collingdale, Pennsylvania after a frozen pond gave way, pulling at least three children into the water.Just before 3 p.m. Monday, 16-year-old Anthony Alexander was hanging out in Collingdale Park with his friends when he heard screams coming from two little girls and a boy."I wasn't going to sit there and let them drown like that," said Alexander.He first tried to use a stick to rescue the kids before jumping in and pulling out the little boy and girl."It was cold," recalled Alexander. "Like I was shocked, like my body went into shock."Collingdale Police Sergeant Pat Kilroy then arrived on the scene and jumped into the pond to rescue the remaining little girl. He said the pond is at least eight feet deep."They were really scared, they were like, 'help my sister'," recalled Sergeant Kilroy. "At that point, you just go, and I knew what had to be done."A Yeadon officer and Sharon Hill officer were also en route to assist but got injured in a collision near Beechwood and Lincoln avenues. Both officers are expected to be ok.Parents in the neighborhood said more the pond needs to be fenced off."On a nice day, kids wanting to get outside, it was inevitable," said mother Princess Rahman of Collingdale. "There's nothing keeping them safe.All of the kids involved in the accident were taken to the hospital for evaluation and are expected to be okay.