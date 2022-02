PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the city's Northern Liberties section on Monday night.It happened on the 400 block of Front Street just before 9 p.m.Police say bullets hit the 28-year-old male victim and a nearby building.The shooting victim was able to drive to Rivers Casino in Fishtown to get help.The man was later taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.