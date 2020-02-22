Traffic

3 injured in Black Horse Pike crash involving Monroe Township police SUV

MONROE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three people were injured in a crash involving a police vehicle in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday on the Black Horse Pike and Corkery Lane in Monroe Township.

A Monroe Township SUV and a Nissan SUV suffered severe damage.

Officials said the injuries to the three victims were non-life-threatening.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
