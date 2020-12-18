snow

Refreeze danger: Black ice may have led to Northeast Philadelphia crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers should go slow Friday morning due to the risk of melted snow refreezing on the street with black ice may be the reason for at least one crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

Ice and snow covered 22nd and Ritner streets in South Philadelphia before daybreak.

There were also icy conditions at 5th and Fitzgerald streets.

Over the next few days, we will see the temperatures during the day go up enough to accomplish some melting, but at night we go back to below freezing. This means anything wet during the day can turn into black ice at night.

Even if a road might look clear, it could still be covered in nearly invisible black ice. Here's what you need to know when driving in the winter.



You will likely see better conditions along more traveled roads like South Broad Street, but there's still ice.

In Northeast Philadelphia, a car flipped over on Woodhaven Road, right off Roosevelt Boulevard.

The driver was able to walk away without injury.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, but there were icy conditions on the road nearby.
