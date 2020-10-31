Society

Kentucky woman builds 'Black Lives Matter Cemetery' in front yard, features names of people killed by police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- What appears to be a Halloween display in the front yard of a Kentucky home is actually a protest to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

A closer looks shows 25 gravestones featuring the names of Black men and women killed by police.

Maggie McCrery told WAVE she built the display she calls "The Black Lives Matter Cemetery."

"I think it is very important that white allies join forces with African-American people and help to fight this fight for equality," said McCrery.

Among the names are Breonna Taylor, David McAtee and Sandra Bland. A sign next to them reads "no vacancy".

"We don't have room for one more life to be taken, this has to be the end," said McCrery.

McCrery says her multi-racial family was the inspiration behind the display which has received both negative and positive reactions.

LaKeisha James: "A lot of people are dealing with the racial inequities and everyone is representing things differently," said neighbor LeKeisha James.

James said the display is a way to help foster conversations on racial equality.

"I just appreciate her, just being willing and open and honest and confronting our brutal reality," said James.
McCrery hopes it will encourage others.

"To show solidarity with African-American people and to let racist people know this will not be tolerated anymore," said McCrery.

She plans to keep the display up through the week after Halloween.
