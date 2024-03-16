Delaware Art Museum hosts traveling tribute to 'Black Women in Art'

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Elizabeth S. Humphrey curated a collection called, "There Is a Woman in Every Color: Black Women in Art," and toured it across the country.

Its final stop is at the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington. The exhibit enjoyed its opening day today and will be on display until May 26, 2024.

Local photographer Shakira Hunt contributed to the experience by creating a sister exhibit down the hall. It is titled, "Give Me My Flowers - Soft Petals".

To learn more about "There Is a Woman in Every Color: Black Women in Art," watch the video above and visit the website for the Delaware Art Museum.

