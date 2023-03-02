BlacOak Tasting Room offers sips, savvy, and socializing

On one of the main shopping streets in Roxborough, you will find BlacOak Tasting Room, a room devoted to Black-owned wine brands, and wine education.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On one of the main shopping streets in Roxborough, you will find a tasting room devoted to Black-owned wine brands and wine education.

The founder of BlacOak Tasting Room, Ebonie Dukes, established the brand during the pandemic to try and support the niche segment of the billion-dollar wine industry but says she found few options.

So she, her brothers, and her husband got together and founded the BlacOak Wine Club.

The tasting room is their base for tastings and classes, and the four family members come from a solid knowledge base - they each hold the distinction of a sommelier.

The growing brand has events around town, wine festivals during the year, and sponsors trips - all of which come at a discount when you become a member.

But the tasting room is open to anyone in the community who wants to learn more about wine.

Co-owners of BlacOak Tasting Room, all are sommeliers

BlacOak Tasting Room | Instagram | Facebook

6139 Ridge Avenue

215-839-8002

The next wine festival is March 25, 2023