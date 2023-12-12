Tuesday is expected to be the final day of testimony in Blair Watts' trial for the murder of Jennifer Brown, a mother from Montgomery County.

Final day of testimony in trial of man accused of murdering Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Tuesday is expected to be the final day of testimony in the case of a murdered mother from Montgomery County.

Jennifer Brown went missing back in January. Her body was found near her home two weeks later.

Blair Watts, who was Brown's friend and business partner, is accused of killing her.

Blair Watts

Evidence presented in court Monday showed that Watts used money Brown sent to him, which was intended for a planned business venture, for his own personal spending instead.

The largest payment, which was for $9,000, came to Watts on the day Brown went missing.

Prosecutors are expected to reveal cellphone evidence that will show where Watts was on the days leading up to and following Brown's disappearance.

Watts is charged with first-degree and third-degree murder, as well as other offenses.