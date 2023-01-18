Crime scene investigators respond to Royersford, Pa. industrial complex

A large police presence could be seen near an area beneath a set of exterior stairs of the industrial complex.

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Action News is following breaking news in Royersford, Montgomery County where crime scene investigators have responded to an industrial complex.

Chopper 6 was live over the scene at 5th and Chestnut streets around 3 p.m. Wednesday

A large police presence could be seen near an area beneath a set of exterior stairs where several evidence markers were on the ground.

All of this is happening along the side of a building with an AMT Pump Company sign, but it's not clear that this investigation has anything to do with that company.

There was no word on whether this was connected to the search for Jennifer Brown, the Royersford mother who went missing earlier this month.

