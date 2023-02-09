Business associate arrested in death of missing Royersford mom Jennifer Brown

The suspect talked to Action News last month, saying he was helping detectives and was "stunned" by Brown's disappearance.

ROYERSFORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have made an arrest in the death of a mom from Royersford last month, who was reported missing after she never arrived to pick her son up from a bus stop.

Blair Watts, who was Brown's business associate and the last person to communicate with her, was taken into custody on Thursday morning.

Watts is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and other offenses. He is being held without bail.

During a news conference Thursday, District Attorney Kevin Steele said investigators believe Brown was killed in her home.

Brown's body was found in a shallow grave outside a Royersford business on Jan. 18.

Watts talked to Action News off-camera back in January. He said at the time he was helping detectives and was "stunned" by her disappearance.

The two were going to open a restaurant together, he said.

Investigators have said Brown, 43, was last seen by Watts on the afternoon on Jan. 3. An investigation into Brown's whereabouts began after she never arrived to pick up her 8-year-old son from the bus stop on Jan. 4.

Officers found her car parked outside of her home on Stratford Court in Royersford. Her keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside.

Watts was watching Brown's son on the day she disappeared.

During the news conference, Steele said Brown's son was over for a sleepover with his children. However, no medicine was sent with Brown's son which he needs to take twice per day.

