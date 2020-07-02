Blue Bell brings back fan favorite Milk & Cookies for National Ice Cream Month

We’re celebrating National Ice Cream Month w/not only ice cream, but milk & cookies, too! That’s right, Milk & Cookies Ice Cream is returning to stores for a limited time. It’s a delicious vanilla ice cream w/chocolate chip cookies. Available in the half gallon and pint sizes. pic.twitter.com/msKvw02B6N — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) July 2, 2020

Get your taste buds ready!Blue Bell has brought back a fan favorite just in time for National Ice Cream Month.The company announced in a tweet it has brought back Milk & Cookies Ice Cream, which it describes as a delicious vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate chip cookies.Like many flavor runs, it'll only be available for a limited time. It's also available in half gallon and pint sizes.If you'll excuse us, we're off to get our own tub of ice cream!