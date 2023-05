Meet Bobi, the oldest living dog in the world from southern Portugal

Bobi's family threw him a huge birthday party in celebration just last week.

Meet Bobi, the oldest recorded dog in the world!

The Portuguese pup just turned 31 years young.

Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which is a breed of Portuguese dogs bred to guard livestock.

According to Guinness, he's not only the oldest living dog, but the oldest living dog ever recorded.

Bobi's family threw him a huge birthday party in celebration just last week.

His owner says the secret to Bobi's long life is the calm, peaceful environment southern Portugal has to offer.