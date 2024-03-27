The adoptable pup shares her name of ABC News Meteorologist Ginger Zee!

Meet Ginger Zee: 6-year-old German Shepherd up for adoption in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 6-year-old German Shepherd from Philadelphia is up for adoption. The sweet and lovable pup was featured on "Good Morning America" Wednesday for her recognizable name: Ginger Zee!

The dog, who shares her name as ABC News Meteorologist Ginger Zee, was brought into the Philly ACCT shelter earlier this month by an elderly couple who said they could no longer care for her.

Now, Ginger Zee is looking for a new home!

The shelter told ABC News that tons of dogs come in with the name "Ginger," so they added the "Zee."

The pet adoption organization describes Ginger Zee -- the dog -- as a "wonderfully social and easy-to-handle pup."

They also said she walks well on her lease and is "incredibly affectionate and loves nothing more than curling up against you."

"During her time outside, she did well meeting other dogs and multiple people, showcasing her friendly nature," according to her bio.

Despite the stresses of being in a shelter, they say she seeks out comfort and interaction with volunteers and staff.

"With time and patience, Ginger Zee will blossom into a loving companion, eager to share her warmth and affection with her forever people," her bio said.

While she is available for adoption or fostering, ACCT Philly told Action News that she does have an adoption application pending. For more information about Ginger Zee, visit the PetFinder website.