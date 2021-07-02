Bodies found in minivan; 2 killed, multiple injured in shootings across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after at least 11 people were shot across the city on Thursday night. Two of the shootings were fatal.
In addition to the shootings, police found two decomposing bodies in a minivan in the Frankford section of the city.
In that case, police were called to Kinsey and Hedge streets after someone reported a smell from a minivan. The bodies were found inside the vehicle.
There's no word on how they died or how long the bodies had been in the minivan.
Here's a timeline of the shootings on Thursday:
A double shooting took place on the 700 block of Locust Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The victims, ages 29 and 20, are listed in stable condition at the hospital.
In Port Richmond around 5:15 p.m., a triple shooting inside a black Chevy at Amber and Willard streets left a 46-year-old man in critical condition after being shot in the head.
A 20-year-old man was shot three times in the torso and twice in the left leg. A third victim, a 21-year-old man, was also shot twice in the left arm and once in the right leg. They are listed as stable.
In Southwest Philadelphia, police responded to a shooting on the 2300 block of South Ithan Street around 6:30 p.m. The victim is listed in critical condition at the hospital.
In a shooting in Cobbs Creek on Thursday, a man was struck in the chest around 9:30 p.m. on Webster Street. He died at the hospital.
Also around 9:30 p.m., a 30-year-old man was shot twice in the shoulder at F Street and Roosevelt Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
In Kingsessing, police say a 10-year-old girl was accidentally shot inside a home. She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.
It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 5500 block of Whitby Avenue. Police say they are questioning people who were inside the home. They have not released many details on what happened.
This comes less than a week after a 10-year-old boy fatally shot himself by accident in Tioga-Nicetown.
"This is the second child in less than a week to die from an accidental gunshot wound. We have the right to arms in our home, but we also have to be responsible," said Deputy Police Commissioner Robin Wimberly.
Also in Kingsessing on Thursday, a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times around 10:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of South 56th Street. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
In Southwest Philadelphia, a 22-year-old man was shot in the rear alley of a home on the 2500 block of South 69th Street around 11 p.m. Police say after he was shot, he ran back inside his home.
The victim is in serious condition at the hospital. The night's heavy rains created a challenge for investigators at the scene.
"Due to the torrential downpours this evening, (it) made processing the scene somewhat complicated and problematic as there was essentially almost a river running down the back alleyway. However, we know at least two shots were fired," said Inspector D.F. Pace.
No arrests have been made in any of these cases.
