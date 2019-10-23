Dramatic body cam footage shows officers saving baby choking on goldfish cracker

KISSIMMEE, Florida (WPVI) -- Dramatic moments were caught on police body cameras as hero officers saved a baby in Kissimmee, Florida from choking.
The 18-month-old boy had stopped breathing and an officer happened to be driving by at that very moment.
Mom Amanda Zimmerman handed off her lifeless son, M.J., to the police officer after she flagged the car down.
The toddler had stopped breathing after he choked on a goldfish cracker.
While officers tried to help, Zimmerman was in agony.
"At that point, I was just beside myself," she told WESH-TV.
Eventually, the officers put M.J. on his back and started CPR.
"Come on baby, come on!" they can be heard yelling on body cam footage.
Finally, M.J. let out a gasp. He was rushed to the hospital and according to his mom, doctors said he was going to be just fine.
"Being without oxygen for that long and then just coming out, you know, he didn't miss a beat," she said.
Zimmerman never dreamed her son could choke on a cracker and says she plans to take a CPR class.
As for the fact that a police car just happened to drive by at the most critical moment of her life?
"God put them where they needed to be and it was just amazing that the was coming down at that very moment," she said.
She plans to tell M.J. the whole story some day and says his new nickname will be Miracle Michael.
