PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a body was discovered in the Delaware River off of Penn's Landing.
Police said a passerby made the discovery around 6:30 a.m. Friday near the Chart House Restaurant on the 500 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.
Authorities were notified and the Marine Unit responded to recover the body.
The circumstances surrounding the person's death have not been released.
Passerby discovers body in Delaware River near Penn's Landing
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More