Philadelphia police have arrested two men after the discovery of a male's body in Pennypack Park earlier this week.They have not said what the men's connection to the victim is.The suspects are identified as Eric Koltz, who is charged with murder and tampering with evidence, among other charges.The second man, Harley Mason is charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and abuse of a corpse.Matthew Burns is an avid park goer and visits Pennypack Park daily with his two dogs.He's just learning that police discovered a body in the place where he finds calm and relaxation. He's concerned but says the news won't stop him from coming to the park."No, not at all, maybe at nighttime but in the daytime, no it's just too many people out here," he said.Philadelphia police say they discovered the unidentified man a little after 9 p.m. Wednesday near the Welsh Road and Rowland Avenue entrance into the park.According to sources, the body was badly decomposed and the victim appeared to have head injuries.That same source tells Action News the man's body was found by a friend, who told investigators that he had been in the area drinking with the victim Saturday night.Tessa Oerien of Northeast Philadelphia said, "I don't know if I would walk around the park by myself at night being a woman, but I was shocked to hear there was a body found nearby. I think that is pretty scary, especially in my neighborhood where I was born and raised."Chopper 6 was over the scene Thursday morning as police continued their investigation.Many living in this neighborhood admit they are alarmed and are now waiting for information about who this victim is and how this happened. Some say the crime is a reminder to never let your guard down.Marie Springer of Tacony said, "It is very sad, it's a shame with schools right in the neighborhood. Kids could have been involved and seen things. It is a shame, it is very scary, but people have to be aware of what is going on around them all the time that is the sad fact of today."Oerien said, "Now that I will tell my mom that, she will not want them to go out by myself for a while. It makes you want to carry mace in your purse and those types of things, especially going out by yourself."Police have not released the victim's name.------