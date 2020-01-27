Body found in New Jersey woods confirmed to be missing woman Stephanie Parze

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The body 25-year-old Stephanie Parze was discovered in a wooded area in New Jersey, near where searchers had been looking since she disappeared in October.
Her body was found off Route 9 in Old Bridge on Sunday. An autopsy confirmed it was her on Monday morning.
Parze, from New Jersey, was last seen Oct. 30 after she dropped her family off at their house and then headed to her place, not far away.
There was no immediate word on a cause of death. Monmouth County prosecutors are set to hold a news conference later Monday.
Her on-again, off-again boyfriend, 29-year-old John Ozbilgen, was considered a person of interest at one point during the search. Police had evidence that Ozbilgen had contact with Parze the night she disappeared in a Staten Island park.
In November, Ozbilgen's body was found in his house on Kings Mountain Road in Freehold. The medical examiner determined the cause and manner of death to be suicide by hanging.
After Parze disappeared, Ozbilgen was held for 11 days before a judge released him granting bail. He had been charged with third-degree child pornography.
Prosecutor said 10 images of babies and young girls showed those children being abused and tortured by adult men, and that those images were discovered on the unemployed stockbroker's phone by detectives investigating Parze's disappearance.
"We further learned that there was a pending domestic violence case from September 23, 2019, involving Ms. Parze, in which the defendant was alleged to have struck Stephanie Parze in the head and threatened her before she took off running down the street," Assistant Prosecutor Caitlyn Sidley said. "Detectives learned that this defendant was texting and Facebook messaging Stephanie Parze the night before her disappearance."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032, or Detective Daniel Valentine of the Freehold Township Police at 732-462-7908.
