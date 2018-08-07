Body recovered from Manayunk canal; foul play not suspected

MANAYUNK (WPVI) --
Philadelphia emergency crews searched the canal in the city's Manayunk section Monday night after reports that someone went into the water.

It happened sometime before 10:30 p.m. near Main and Lock Streets.

Marine units and police searched the area, and pulled a body of a woman from the water around midnight.

Philadelphia Police say this appears to be a suicide, and foul play is not suspected.

A purse and slippers were found on the bank of the canal.

