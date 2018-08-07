Body recovered from Manayunk canal; foul play not suspected

Philadelphia emergency crews searched the canal in the city's Manayunk section Monday night after reports that someone went into the water.It happened sometime before 10:30 p.m. near Main and Lock Streets.Marine units and police searched the area, and pulled a body of a woman from the water around midnight.Philadelphia Police say this appears to be a suicide, and foul play is not suspected.A purse and slippers were found on the bank of the canal.-----