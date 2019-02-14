This week on FYI Philly we've got a full menu of fun to choose from. With new restaurants featuring bold flavors and a one-of-a-kind social club with an impressive array of amenities. We learn the benefits of Greenhouse Yoga, take a look inside the Party Barn trend and round up some culturally diverse activities in the area. Plus, we preview Atlantic City Restaurant Week and give you a chance to win passes. FYI Philly airs Saturday at 7p and Sunday night after Action News.
New Restauranrs and eats
Alicia Vitarelli runs down three new spots around the city serving their brand of fun food for the region.
Chatayee Thai | Instagram
1227 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Hash House A Go Go | Facebook
400 RT 38 #1375, Moorestown, N.J. 08057
Cry Baby Pasta
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
A trip inside the Fitler Club
Melissa Magee heads over to Fitler Club, a lifestyle concept housing all your social, wellness and business needs under one roof - with incredible amentities. And they've got a celebrity chef up their sleeve.
Fitler Club | Instagram
2400 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Makin it in Philly: Bookers Trifecta
There's a new spot for dinner and brunch on Baltimore Avenue, run by three women - where the owner, the GM, and the executive chef are all women of color! It just might be the coolest 'triumvirate' in Philly!
Bookers Restaurant & Bar | Facebook
5021 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Aksum Cafe | Facebook
4630 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Atlantic City Restaurant Week
Karen Rogers previews some of the flavors you can experience at this year's Atlantic City Restaurant Week.
Atlantic City Restaurant Week | Facebook
March 3-8: More than 80 participating restaurants
Greenhouse Yoga
Feeling the winter blues? The Fairmount Park Conservancy is offering greenhouse yoga and each class is like a little tropical escape. When the weather turns warm, the classes move outside by the reflecting pool Classes are $15 for non-members but if you become a member, you can take the classes for free and participate in more than 50 free events in the park throughout the year from hikes to summer garden tours. Higher membership levels include discounts to park attractions like Philadelphia Zoo.
Greenhouse Yoga | Facebook
Fairmount Park Horticulture Center
100 N. Horticulture Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131
Philly Flower Show Preview
Philly Home + Garden Show Party Barn
Philly Home & Garden Show | Facebook
Feb. 15-17
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, Oaks, PA
Pennsylvania Ballet Giselle
The Pennsylvania Ballet is kicking off its spring season with the re-staging of a world classic. The Ballet performs Giselle March 7-17 at the Academy of Music. Karen Rogers has a preview.
Pennsylvania Ballet: Giselle | Twitter
Academy of Music
240 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
FYI Loves the Arts: Chinese Galleries and more
Here's a roundup of cultural happenings-from art exhibitions to theater.
Philadelphia Museum of Art: Chinese Galleries
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-763-8100
Rodin Museum
2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Women's Mobile Museum | Facebook
Through March 30
Philadelphia Photo Arts Center
1400 N American St #103, Philadelphia, PA 19122
215-232-5678
Philadelphia Theatre Company: Bridges of Madison County
Through March 3
Suzanne Roberts Theatre
480 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
215-985-0420
Shelter Me
Schuylkill Wildlife Clinic | Facebook
304 Port Royal Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128
