SAN FRANCISCO -- "Somewhere in the USA, a treasure chest lies hidden," says author Daniel Jacobsen, and all you have to do to find it, is read his newly-released book The Hatter's Hat - Lost Tales of Wonderland.
Jacobsen penned the children's fantasy story as a prequel to Lewis Carroll's 1865 classic, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. But Jacobsen's version contains something much more real than talking Cheshire cats and dancing playing cards.
RELATED: Multimillionaire Forrest Fenn's treasure hidden, worth $1M, found in Rocky Mountains
Within its pages are clues for finding hidden treasure, which is buried somewhere here in the United States.
What's inside the treasure chest?
"There are rubies, sapphires, over 140 beautiful diamonds, silver, gold, rare collectible coins dating all the way back to the 3rd century of the Roman Empire, a 24-karat gold plated 'Alice in Wonderland' charm bracelet, and more," Jacobsen said on the treasure hunt website.
In total, everything may be worth somewhere between $10,000-$20,000.
"During these crazy times, I wanted to give people a reason to turn off the television sets and get back out into nature," Jacobsen writes online.
Jacobsen hasn't given clues on what region of the country to look, only that the hints lead to a chest with a golden key and hidden message, written on a $100 bill.
Find the key, reveal the secret message, and unlock the treasure, according to Jacobsen.
If you think you have what it takes to crack the code, visit the Wonderland Treasure website here.
New book gives clues to find hidden treasure chest somewhere in US
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News