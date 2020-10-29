Politics

Federal officials celebrate 400 miles of border wall construction

McALLEN, Texas -- Federal officials planned to celebrate a milestone Thursday along the U.S.-Mexico border, calling the completion of 400 miles of a new wall system historic.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott and Customs and Border Protection leaders gathered in McAllen to mark the occasion.

"They said it couldn't be done... They tried to block it - They tried to spin it - They tried to hide the truth," Wolf tweeted Thursday morning.


RELATED: Private border fence built too close to Rio Grande, engineers say

The ceremony comes amid news that the Trump Administration had filed 75 lawsuits in the last six months to seize private land along the U.S.-Mexico border for the border wall, according to data reviewed by CNN from the Texas Civil Rights Project.



"People right now are having to choose between their health and their homes," said Ricky Garza, a staff attorney at the Texas Civil Rights Project, a legal advocacy group, which is currently representing landowners in eight land seizure cases.

WHAT? From 2019: Mexican cheese wall going up at US-Mexico border

A Customs and Border Protection official told CNN that the administration is taking precautions in engaging with landowners during the pandemic, like talking over the phone instead of in person, adding that exceptions have been made on a case-by-case basis. Some landowners willingly have turned over their land.

Still, the administration is quickly pressing forward with its stated goal to build 450 miles by the end of this year, the majority of which replaces old, dilapidated barriers, with an updated and more enhanced system. A small portion of the new construction has gone up in areas where no wall previously existed. CBP officials said they're on pace to reach their goal, building between 10 to 12 miles a week, adding that some contractors have been working long shifts and weekends.

The pace of construction and piling on of lawsuits has caught many by surprise, including the landowners in the thick of it.

"It has gone fast, as far as the way things are going. We don't know what's coming next," Cavazos Rodriguez told CNN.

CNN and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasimmigration reformmexicodepartment of homeland securitycrisis at the borderborder walltexas newsborder patrolu.s. & worldborder crisisimmigration
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More ATMs, SEPTA kiosk blown up in Philadelphia
Van loaded with explosives found in Philadelphia's Logan Circle
Arrests made after looting in Philly, Montco
Philly pledges better response after death of Walter Wallace Jr.
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, flooding due to Zeta
Effects of Hurricane Zeta felt in Philadelphia area
Explosion heard in Gloucester Co., 2 found dead after fire
Show More
Lawyers: Wallace family has seen police bodycam footage
France, Germany brace for coronavirus lockdowns
Man fatally stabbed following argument
Local clergy reaching out to youth in hopes of defusing violence
Business owner faces closure due to looters; community steps in
More TOP STORIES News