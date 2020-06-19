Hundreds of casino employees demand health insurance amid COVID-19

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Friday, around 500 Atlantic City casino workers got in their cars and drove around the Borgata and Harrah's as part of a car caravan.Demanding that MGM and Caesars continue to provide them with health insurance, as casinos have yet to open due to the coronavirus pandemic.Front-line casino employees have been out of work for about three months. These employees include housekeepers, bartenders, cocktail servers, cooks, bellmen, doormen and other service workers in the casinos.According to the union that represents these workers, Unite Here Local 54, 10,000 union casino workers were laid off as a result of COVID-19.Their union health fund extended its health insurance through the end of June. As July approaches, these union workers don't know if they will continue to have health insurance through the summer.Some casinos are aiming to re-open around July 4, however, Unite Here said more than 26,000 workers will remain unemployed because there won't be as many customers.MGM Resorts International released a statement to Action News which said, "We are working with the leaders of UNITE HERE to reach an agreement regarding health coverage."