7 injured in shooting in Boston at Caribbean carnival celebration

Seven people were injured Saturday morning in a mass shooting in Boston at a Caribbean carnival celebration, police said.

Boston's 50th annual Caribbean carnival celebration will go on after a nearby, but unrelated, shooting initially stopped the parade, according to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

"This morning's shooting is not related to the parade that occurred. This incident happened on the outskirts of it," Cox said. "We are very early in the investigation but it seems to potentially be maybe two groups having some type of altercation around that."

In addition to the seven victims who suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, additional unidentified victims may have been grazed in the 7:43 a.m. shooting, Cox said, adding that police have arrested two suspects and recovered multiple weapons.

"It's always just heart-wrenching to hear that a treasured community event has been disrupted by acts of violence from those who had nothing to do with the event," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Police responded to reports of shot victims just before 8 a.m. Saturday, BPD Officer Michael Torigian told ABC News.

BPD said the investigation is ongoing.