4-year-old child shot in Olney; suspect in custody: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a young boy was shot in the city's Olney section on Saturday night.It happened around 8 p.m. on the 5500 block of North 4th Street.Investigators say a man in his 20s, who is known to the family, was playing with a group of children inside a home when for some unknown reason the gun fired.Police say the 4-year-old boy was shot in the hip and transported to an area hospital where he's listed in critical but stable condition.The 23-year-old male suspect and another man did flee the scene after the shooting.Just before midnight, police told Action News that the 23-year-old suspect turned himself in. It's unclear what charges he is facing.