7-year-old boy dies after being shot in head while playing on Philadelphia porch

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6350105" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 1 arrested but search continues for 2 others in shooting of 7-year-old Zamar Jones

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6347888" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting of a child Saturday in West Philadelphia that has left the victim fighting for life.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 7-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head over the weekend in Philadelphia.It happened Saturday when Zamar Jones, 7, was caught in the crossfire while playing on the porch of his home on the 200 block of North Simpson Street in West Philadelphia.Jones was rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he died on Monday.Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced attempted murder and other related charges against one of the suspects in an incident.The District Attorney's Office said it has opened three criminal cases against Christopher Linder for his alleged attempt to murder an adult man; his role in an ensuing shootout involving others during which Jones was shot in the head; and his alleged theft of a vehicle as he fled the scene.At least two additional people are wanted by Philadelphia police for their roles in the incident."I join Philadelphians across the city in expressing sadness and outrage that senseless gun violence has once again caused grievous injury to a child," District Attorney Krasner said. "Every kid deserves to live free of violence, harm, or fear. All children deserve an opportunity to develop and grow into healthy, happy adults."Police said a blue/silver Chevy Silverado was traveling south on the 200 block North Simpson Street when the driver extended his left arm out the driver's window and fired a gun at a group of people standing on the block around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said the driver continued southbound and two men who were standing outside pulled guns and started shooting at the truck.According to investigators, the Silverado rear-ended a GMC Yukon on the block and Linder exited the vehicle and jumped in the Yukon, fleeing eastbound on Race Street.Investigators located the Yukon, abandoned on 64th and Race streets.Officers said while police remained on location, Linder, who fled in both vehicles, returned to the scene and attempted to get back into his Silverado.According to police, that's when officers gave chase and arrested Linder at the end of the 6300 block of Race Street.Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said surveillance video from a nearby camera may prove useful in the investigation. She said she is hopeful that this case will come to a quick resolution.Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.