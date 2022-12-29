5-year-old boy accidentally shot after handling gun in Hunting Park home: Police

Officers aren't sure yet which room the boy was in or who was around when the gun went off.

"According to staff at the hospital, he's very, very lucky because no vital organs in his thigh were hit, femoral artery wasn't struck. It didn't break his femur bone," Chief Inspector Small said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 5-year-old boy is recovering after police say he accidentally shot himself inside a Philadelphia home.

"We found out the child was home with family members when he was handling a gun and that the gun discharged, and at this time, we believe accidentally shooting this 5-year-old in his left thigh," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Small said they're being told the shooting occurred inside a home on the 3800 block of North Darien Street in Hunting Park.

The family drove the boy to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children where doctors worked on him just before 1 a.m. Thursday, according to investigators.

Officers aren't sure yet which room the boy was in or who was around when the gun went off while they said the child was handling it.

Police said a gunshot wound to the leg could sometimes kill a person because that's where major blood vessels are located, but in this case, the child is expected to make a recovery.

Police are working on getting a search warrant, then they said they'll be able to go into the home with hopes of finding a scene.