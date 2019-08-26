Boy hit by stray bullet at Coca-Cola Park honored for bravery

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 10-year-old who survived a shooting in Allentown was honored Sunday for his courage and resilience.
Corey Hagan received a police escort through Coca-Cola Park.
Less than a month ago, Corey was standing on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' field enjoying some pre-game fun when he was struck in the leg by a stray bullet.
The police department honored him with a plaque for his bravery Sunday.
Corey even got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
