Boy hit by stray bullet at Coca-Cola Park honored for bravery

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 10-year-old who survived a shooting in Allentown was honored Sunday for his courage and resilience.

Corey Hagan received a police escort through Coca-Cola Park.

RELATED: 'There was like a big hole in my leg': Boy shot on IronPigs baseball field speaks out

Less than a month ago, Corey was standing on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' field enjoying some pre-game fun when he was struck in the leg by a stray bullet.

The police department honored him with a plaque for his bravery Sunday.

Corey even got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
allentownpennsylvania newsbaseballpennsylvaniashooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child, 10, struck in NE Philly; police questioning driver
Boy, 5, falls out of second-floor window in Center City
High rip current risk in effect through Monday night
Teen shot twice in the back of the head in schoolyard
2 women sexually assaulted in separate incidents: Philadelphia police
Teen shot in hallway of Philadelphia apartment building: Police
Viral 26-pound cat 'Mr. B' getting adopted, shelter says
Show More
Junkyard fire burns 10 vehicles in Southwest Philadelphia
Gas explosion in Maryland badly damages shopping center
5-vehicle crash leaves several injured in Northeast Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Comfortable Night
Deadly ATV accident under investigation in Monroe Township
More TOP STORIES News