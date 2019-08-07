Boy Scouts of America facing new lawsuit after hundreds of former scouts claim sexual abuse

By ABC7.com staff
The Boy Scouts of America are facing a new lawsuit Tuesday.

The suit involves hundreds of former scouts who have come forward recently with new accounts of sexual abuse, USA Today is reporting.

The allegations span nearly eight decades. The suit claims attorneys have identified 350 abusers who do not appear in the Boy Scouts' own disciplinary files.

Among the accused are police officers, doctors, members of the military, teachers and a mayor, USA Today says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sexboy scouts of americaabusesex abuse against childrenlawsuitsex abuseu.s. & worldboy scoutslegal
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man sentenced to life in murder of Ardmore model
Woman's car gets stuck in rising waters in Lower Merion Twp.
AccuWeather Alert: Strong Storms Likely Late Wednesday
Philly man suspected of killing father arrested near Harvard University
Del. native among those killed in Dayton mass shooting
Mother charged in son's sippy cup death sentenced to prison
Law enforcement, communities come together for Ntl. Night Out
Show More
Pet sitter throws puppy to ground at California home
Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: Reports
Senator Toomey seeks to strengthen gun laws with background check bill
Suspected shoplifter accused of assaulting Target security guard
Head of ACCT, Philly's largest animal shelter, resigns
More TOP STORIES News