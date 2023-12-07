Bradley Cooper teams up with Angelo's Pizzeria owner for NYC cheesesteak food truck pop-up

Bradley Cooper teams up with Angelo's Pizzeria owner for NYC cheesesteak food truck pop-up

NEW YORK CITY (WPVI) -- A new food star is born.

Delaware County native and Hollywood star Bradley Cooper may have found a new career serving up cheesesteaks.

Cooper has teamed up with Danny DiGiampietro, the owner of Angelo's Pizzeria in South Philadelphia.

The two opened a pop-up food cart, Danny and Coop's in New York City on Wednesday and were selling the iconic Philly staple.

All the proceeds went to charity.

The two men may be looking to open a more permanent cheesesteak shop sometime soon.