Coronavirus hits home for Philadelphia Eagles DE Brandon Graham

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl hero Brandon Graham now wants to make the biggest play of his career, by tackling the coronavirus pandemic.This crisis hits close to home. Three family members on his father side have tested positive for coronavirus and two have tragically passed away."Whenever it hits home, that's when it really gets your attention," Graham tells Jeff Skversky.One of Graham's aunts on his father's side has thankfully recovered. Graham said his aunt is feeling better after she likely got ill while working as a nurse in a hospital, treating patients without enough protective gear on. A shortage of masks and gloves has become an issue for Graham's family and others working in the medical field."It's been tough," Graham says of this difficult time for his family and losing two loved ones.Graham and his wife also have friends and other family members who are doctors and nurses, which is why they want to help.Seeing the impact and devastation first hand, Graham is making a play that comes from the heart.Graham and his wife Carly donated 300 cheesesteaks from Jim's Steaks on South Street in Philadelphia to doctors and nurses who are fighting the coronavirus at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.Graham and his wife have personal and working relationships with doctors and nurses at that hospital and asked what they could do to ease their pain and long hours.Graham says he wanted to help because "people are putting their lives on the line for us.""To pay my gratitude to them, I want to make sure I make it as easy and as help as I can. I didn't want to sit around and not do nothing," Graham says about the efforts his family is making.The Grahams are making the same gesture in their hometown of Detroit donating food, as well as money to the police athletic league of Detroit.Brandon also did a PSA for CHOP and he's practicing what he preaches."If I do have to go out, I have a mask and gloves to pick up groceries. I make sure when I come in the house, I throw away my disposable gloves, and then wash everything. I take it off, put in washer, wash my hands before I tough anybody," Graham said about how he wants to protect his wife and two young children.Graham said he's trying to stay in shape working out in his basement with his trainer over the Internet while practicing social distancing as he gets ready for the 2020 Eagles season.