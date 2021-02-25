Pets find forever homes in Philly region after fleeing deep freeze in Texas

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Many pet lovers from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and as far away as Maryland were flocking to the Brandywine Valley SPCA in New Castle, Delaware to adopt a pet that fled the deep freeze in Texas."It's been amazing, the public has really, really helped us out," said Laura Page with the Brandywine Valley SPCA on Wednesday night.The SPCA welcomed hundreds of animals last week from Fort Worth, Texas."All are spayed and neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on all of their preventives, so they're not gonna need anything when they get adopted," said PageThere are two dogs who came together from Texas, Jonah, who is eight months old and his buddy, Ike, who's four months old.Ike is deaf, so Jonah has been acting as his guide. The SPCA would like these two dogs to be adopted together.Another dog up for adoption lost its owner recently."He's confused. You know his owner died and then he went through a storm and now he's here. But he's the best boy, like he sits when you tell him to sit, he's housebroken," said Page.That also goes for the number of cats they've been getting. All of them are looking for homes here in the Delaware Valley."My granddaughter wanted me to have a pet because I'm living alone right now, and this is gonna be my new friend," said Yvonne McVey of Bear, Delaware.Brandon Lang drove all the way from Medford, New Jersey to adopt Lorenzo."He seems like a pretty nice dog, he's quiet and friendly, so we'll see how it goes," said Lang.The SPCA is expecting a couple more animal rescue flights from Texas in the next few days. If you'd like to adopt one of the animals, the SPCA can't hold anything over the phone and they don't accept online applications. You have to come in person.