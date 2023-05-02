CHAT REPLAY: Fox Chase Cancer Center answers your Breast Cancer questions

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in the United States, with women having a 1 in 8 chance of developing it in their lifetime.
The Fox Chase Cancer Center team answered viewer questions on breast cancer during a live chat on March 8. Watch a replay in the video player above.
When it comes to this disease, many people have questions about risk factors, screening, diagnosis, treatment, reconstructive surgery and survivorship.
When facing breast cancer, where you go for care - and how quickly you are seen - can make a big difference.
Fox Chase Cancer Center's team works collaboratively with each other and patients to offer personalized treatment that affords the best chance of controlling your cancer, and reducing the risk of recurrence.
About the Doctors
Melissa McShane, MD
Assistant Professor, Department of Hematology/Oncology
Associate Program Director, Hematology/Oncology Fellowship Training Program
Austin Williams, MD, MSEd
Assistant Professor, Department of Surgical Oncology, Division of General Surgery
Adam Walchak, MD
Assistant Professor, Department of Surgical Oncology, Division of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery