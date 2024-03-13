Man found fatally shot in head in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 40-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section Tuesday night.

Police found the victim shot at least once in the head at West Oxford and North 29th streets around 10 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers said they found three spent shell casings just a few feet away from where the victim was lying in the street.

Police did not release any details about a motive or a suspect in this case.

