WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man found fatally shot in head in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Man fatally shot in head in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section Tuesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 40-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section Tuesday night.

Police found the victim shot at least once in the head at West Oxford and North 29th streets around 10 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers said they found three spent shell casings just a few feet away from where the victim was lying in the street.

Police did not release any details about a motive or a suspect in this case.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW