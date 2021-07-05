Double shooting in Brewerytown leaves 14-year-old in extremely critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teens were shot Monday evening in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section, police said.According to police, the shooting happened at about 5:25 p.m. near the intersection of 33rd and Oxford streets.A 14-year-old male was shot once in the head. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listen in extremely critical condition, police said.A 15-year-old male was shot once in the right foot. He was also taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to call police.